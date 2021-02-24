K-State to offer limited vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lafene Health Center will offer a limited vaccine clinic for current K-State faculty, staff and students.

If you completed the survey in your patient portal indicating an interest in this vaccine and are eligible for this clinic, you should have received an email invitation this week from Lafene Health Center. K-State

Kansas is currently in Phase 2, appointments for the clinic and can be made by following this link.

Phase 2 includes those 65 and older, and high-contact critical workers.

The vaccine clinic will be Friday, Feb. 26. at the Chester E. Peters Recreation Complex.