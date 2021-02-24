K-State to offer limited vaccine clinic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lafene Health Center will offer a limited vaccine clinic for current K-State faculty, staff and students.
If you completed the survey in your patient portal indicating an interest in this vaccine and are eligible for this clinic, you should have received an email invitation this week from Lafene Health Center.K-State
Kansas is currently in Phase 2, appointments for the clinic and can be made by following this link.
Phase 2 includes those 65 and older, and high-contact critical workers.
The vaccine clinic will be Friday, Feb. 26. at the Chester E. Peters Recreation Complex.
The day of the clinic you must bring your driver’s license or your K-State ID card for identification. You also will need to complete the COVID-19 Vaccination Consent Form and the Treatment Agreement/Notice of Privacy Practices. You also should review the Emergency Use Authorization for Moderna and the Notice of Privacy Practices before your appointment. If you have questions regarding the content of the EUA, you will have an opportunity to discuss this with a nurse or health care provider before receiving the vaccination.K-State