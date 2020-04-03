K-State to pay student employees through end of semester

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University will pay its student employees through the end of the current semester while campus is closed, officials announced Friday.

Due to an unknown financial future, all student employment appointments will end on May 16. The final paycheck for student employees will arrive on May 29. Kansas State University

The university said it hopes this helps student workers complete their studies for the 2020 spring semester. The email also said graduate teaching assistants, graduate research assistants and graduate assistants do not fall under this policy, and payment will be determined by guidelines issued for “mission critical activities.”