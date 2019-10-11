K-State to renovate McCain Auditorium for first time since the 70s

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A $6 million renovation project will begin this spring at McCain Auditorium on the campus at Kansas State University.

The renovation will be the first since 1970 and will expand the lobby area, a bigger box office, two concession stands, and much more room. In addition, there will be a courtyard plaza built to the west of the auditorium.

The plans for renovation have been in the works since 2012, but after surpassing the goal of $6 million, renovations will start soon. And not only will this be good for the community, but for K-State students as well.

“The students will have more space to hang out during the day,” Todd Holmburg, McCain Auditorium Executive Director said. “They will be able to hang out in our lobby to study and things like that as well as the plaza area to the west will provide some additional hang out spaces as well during the day.”

Shows at Mccain Auditorium will still be going on as scheduled during the renovations and the renovations are set to be done by spring 2021.