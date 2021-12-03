K-State unveils new Economic Prosperity Plan to grow Kansas jobs, economy

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University has announced a new Economic Prosperity Plan designed to help people and businesses across Kansas.

This announcement came at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. A press release from the university claimed that over ten years, the new plan will be adding 3,000 jobs and an estimated $3 billion into the state’s economy by leveraging K-State’s strengths in four areas: food and agriculture systems innovation; digital agriculture and advanced analytics; biosecurity and biodefense; and extension and outreach.

“This new initiative will allow K-State to truly demonstrate the value that universities provide to local, state and national economies through job growth and job creation, as well as retaining and attracting talent in the state,” said David Rosowsky, Vice President for Research at K-State.

The plan, also known as the 3K3B plan, will focus on the areas of food and agriculture, ensuring that Kansas retains greater value-added opportunities throughout the food system value chain. It will also focus on leveraging K-State’s strengths regarding crops, livestock and natural resources research and innovation to attract outside investment all to help Kansas become the global leader in digital agriculture and advanced analytics.

“As the country’s first operational land-grant institution, K-State has always focused on excellent teaching, research and service that advance the well-being and economic prosperity of our state,” Richard Myers, K-State’s president, said. “This new initiative has the potential for significant economic growth for the region and state but will require many dedicated partnerships and support from the state to be successful.”

Part of the new economic plan, called K-State 105: Every Town to Gown, will affect all 105 counties in Kansas, giving each of them access to K-State’s innovation, talent and training through local liaisons and coordinated resources.

“Our plan is bold, it is audacious, but it is achievable,” Rosowsky said. “I am excited to get to work and start demonstrating real results.”