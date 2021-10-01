K-State unveils new Vet facility

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The K-State College of Veterinary Medicine held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon for the opening of the Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Auditorium.

The new facility will cater primarily to third-year students, while also serving many purposes.

“It’s more than just a classroom for us, it’s our primary event space,” College of Veterinary Medicine Dean Bonnie Rush said. “It’s for continuing education, it’s for inviting people to the college and it’s a beautiful place for people to gather.”

The college has partnered with the company Boehringer Ingelheim to continue training students for future success in medicine.

“The partnership involves support of student research activities, of some of our outreach activities that we do with shelter medicine,” Rush said. “It is also about sharing expertise between their scientists and our scientist to come up with solutions and solve some of the most difficult problems that are there in animal medicine.”