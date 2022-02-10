EMPORIA (KSNT) – Losing an animal is always tough.

A meaningful gesture from a K-State Veterinary student is helping an Emporia woman after the passing of her dog.

Sierra Vornhol’s dog “Hope” was outside near her house when a car hit her and drove off. After taking the dog to the K-State Vet school, Hope had to be put down.

Recently, Sierra received a letter letting her know that a 4th year student at the college had made a donation covering a “Pet Tribute”. Now, Sierra and Hope will have an entry in the on-campus memorial book.

“I thank K-State so much for everything they did for me and for Hope,” Vornhol said. “I just want everyone to know that you really have to watch for dogs sometimes they get away, and it may just be a dog to you, but to someone else that dog is their whole world.”

The college also took off the euthanasia bill for Hope, saving the distraught owner from having to pay for that too.