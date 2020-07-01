K-State’s Bruce Weber tweets a message of support while student continues to defend himself

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – Controversy has recently surrounded an insensitive tweet made by a K-State student, leading to the university issuing a new plan on Monday to combat racism and bigotry.
But on Wednesday afernoon, Bruce Weber, the head coach of K-State men’s basketball, took to Twitter with a message of support.
In a separate tweet, Weber said that what is happening now is only the start.
He ended his thread saying, “I went into education to not only help provide opportunities but to help bring about a better world. We all seek to end racism and implement change for all.”
The statement comes just hours after Kansas State University President Richard Myers said that the student in question could not legally be expelled for his comments.
Jaden McNeil who tweeted the remarks has not responded to multiple requests for comments from KSNT News but has remained active on Twitter. Wednesday he tweeted that his comments were a “joke.”