K-State’s Department of Grain Science gives away free bags of flour

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – As flour was nowhere to be found on grocery store shelves due to the ongoing pandemic, faculty at the Department of Grain Science and Industry at Kansas State University stepped up to hand bag 15,000 pounds of flour.

Those 10 pound bags were given away to community members in the Manhattan area Thursday afternoon.

The giveaway started around 3 p.m. and wrapped up four hours later at the Hal Ross Flour Mill near Bill Snyder Family Sadium on Kimball Avenue.

“We have faculty with lots of experience in milling flour. And all of us like you and your viewers noticed when we went to the grocery store there was no flour on the shelves,” Department Head and Professor Gordon Smith said. “So we need to run the mill to get ready for instruction in the fall and it just kind of culminated in this idea that the faculty could run the mill. We could produce flour which is all bagged by hand and give it away to the local community first and then to the food banks in Manhattan and the state food banks after that.”

The flour milled locally was also grown locally. Smith told KSNT News the wheat that was used to make the flour was grown within a 50 mile radius of Manhattan and “graciously donated,” he added, by the Kansas Wheat Commission.

Gordon also said they will assess Thursday’s giveaway to determine if the department will hold another one later this year.

Needless to say, there will be a lot of baking happening in Riley County as everyone who dropped by also received a recipe book with their 10 pound bag.