K-State’s Derby Dining Center to close for renovations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Students living at Kansas State are going to have to change their eating routine come spring.

The Derby Dining Center will be closing its doors for renovations after spring break. Students will have to eat at various other dining centers on campus.

This will directly affect about 1,500 students, but every student eating on-campus will be affected.

West, Moore, Haymaker and Ford halls all have students that use the dining center daily. School officials are excited to have a better facility for students to eat and make friends.

“The value of having a new dining program, a new dining center is that it’s fresh and revolutionized with some of the core elements that we’ve always desired,” Derek Jackson, Associate VP of Student Life said. “It’s exciting.”

The last meal served before renovations at the Derby Dining Center will be on Friday, March 6. The dining center will be ready to serve students again in August.