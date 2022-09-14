MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas States University’s (K-State) Hale Library is now featured in American Library Magazine’s 2022 Library Design Showcase.

This year, the Library Design Showcase honored building projects completed during the pandemic. K-State was included as one of the most impressive new and renovated libraries that addressed users’ needs in inventive and interesting ways.

“We are so honored to have Hale Library included in this year’s showcase,” said Dean of K-State Libraries Joe Mocnik. “It’s been an enormous effort by the architects, staff and students to make Hale Library a welcoming and innovative space.”

K-State is listed under “Rising from the ashes” and is highlighted for Hale Library’s new main entrance, learning commons, Sunderland Foundation Innovation Lab and Historic Farrell Library, the original 1927 section of the building.

After a fire wiped out much of Hale Library in 2018, library administrators took the opportunity to completely reimagine Kansas State’s main academic research library and meet evolving student needs in novel ways. The renovated library includes a new main entrance, learning commons, and innovation lab alongside preserved areas of the original 1927 structure. (Former Dean of Libraries Lori A. Goetsch wrote about the renovation process for American Libraries in 2019.) PROJECT TYPE: Renovation and expansion ARCHITECT: PGAV Architects SIZE: 405,460 square feet COST: $33 million” American Libraries Magazine

“A world-class library facility like Hale Library ensures that current and future students have a welcoming, well-designed place to learn, collaborate and create,” said Provost Chuck Taber. “The library’s inclusion in this showcase demonstrates how much K-State values spaces that support student success to the fullest.”