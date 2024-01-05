TOPEKA (KSNT) – K-State fans now have a new, limited memorabilia item to add to their collection.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has added a new mascot to its lineup. Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Phil Sklar told 27 News the a bobblehead of Kansas State University’s mascot, Willie the Wildcat, is now available for purchase.

Photo courtesy/ Phil Sklar

“We know how passionate Kansas State fans are about their school and bobbleheads, so we expect this bobblehead to be extremely popular,” Sklar said.

The Willie bobblehead has been in the works since the middle of 2023 and is officially licensed through K-State’s licensing partner, Affinity. The bobblehead is based off on the mascot wearing the basketball uniform and has the iconic power cat across the back.

This announcement comes as the museum celebrates National Bobblehead Day, Jan.7.

Willie the Wildcat will be added to a long list of more than 3,000 college university mascots that are in the Hall of Fame, joining Kansas rival Big Jay, which represents the University of Kansas.

There is a limited number of Willie the Wildcat bobbleheads. There are 2,023 individually numbered Willie bobbleheads, according to Sklar. To be one of the few to get your hands of one of the first Willie the Wildcat bobbleheads, click here.