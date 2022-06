JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Traffic was stopped near the 8000 block of Kansas Highway 4 northbound in Meriden after a crash on Saturday.

Traffic has started to move again and crews have cleared the area. Police and EMS were at the scene of a crash that was called in at 12:07 on June 11. Three cars were involved and traffic was at a standstill in that area.

