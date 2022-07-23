TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is in custody with burglary and theft charges after an incident early in the morning.

Dispatch received notice of an alarm going off at a business in the 5200 block of SW Topeka Boulevard around 12 a.m. on Saturday, July 23. When a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at the scene, he found a vehicle hidden between bags of mulch and the fence to the business’ yard.

More units arrived at the scene and a K9 unit was used to check the building and search the area. The K9 found Aaron T. Nelson, 44, of Topeka, hiding in the yard.

Video surveillance showed that a suspect had entered the building.

Nelson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with burglary, theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage to property.

The incident is still under investigation

