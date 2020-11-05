Topeka Police conclude investigation on north Topeka triple shooting, Kagay gets involved

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three people were left with serious injuries after a triple shooting in north Topeka Halloween night.

The Topeka Police Department responded to a call at 11:10 p.m. Saturday night after a report of multiple gunshots were heard in the 1300 block of NW Eugene Street.

A man shot at three individuals who he thought were going to steal political signs from his yard, said Lt. Joe Perry, Topeka Police Department. Leading up to Halloween the man had signs stolen from his property and believed that’s what was going to happen again.

Four days later, Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, has launched an investigation to determine who was in the wrong. Was the homeowner lawfully protecting his property? The question has since sparked controversy across social media.

Kagay said people have called his office insisting he make a decision, but said that investigations take time and don’t have a set timeline.

“The decisions that we have to make have to be grounded in Kansas law and evidence that’s available to us,” Kagay said. “That’s all we look at when making a decision.”