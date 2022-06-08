KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced on Wednesday for his part in a convenience store robbery during which the clerk was shot in the face.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jakel Webster, 26, of Kansas City was sentenced to 212 months in prison. Webster was also fined by a federal judge to pay $318,000 in restitution for the injuries suffered by the clerk. Codefendant Jorden Brownlee, 22, of Lenexa, was previously sentenced to 97 months in prison for attempted robbery.

On April 28, 2020, Webster and Brownlee entered a Quick Shop on Metropolitan Avenue. When Brownlee unsuccessfully tried to breech the enclosed cashier area with a baseball bat, Webster fired an apparent SKS-style rifle, hitting the clerk. Webster later admitted he fired a second shot at the clerk before he and Brownlee fled the scene without any stolen goods.

The clerk was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He had multiple surgeries due to problems issuing from his gunshot wounds.