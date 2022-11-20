TOPEKA (KSNT) – The winning Powerball jackpot was hit on Saturday night in northeast Kansas.

The winning $92,900,000 jackpot ticket was sold in one of the counties in northeast Kansas. the Nov. 19 drawing was 7-28-62-63-64 Powerball 10. The earnings have a $47,309,601 cash option.

This is the first time since 2012 that the jackpot has been hit in Kansas. Kansas lottery winners have the option to remain anonymous. The retailer that sold the ticket is also eligible for a bonus for selling the winning ticket.



“The Kansas Lottery had the pleasure of making someone out there a little more thankful this week,” said Kansas Lottery Executive Director Stephen Durrell. “We are thrilled for our winner, as nothing makes us happier than giving away a big jackpot to our players.”

The ticket was sold in one of the following counties: Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris and the northern half of Lyon counties.

