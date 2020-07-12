Kansans flock to campgrounds for summer vacation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Capital City KOA Campground on Sunday was hopping, as campers enjoyed the nice weather while also staying safe by social distancing and wearing masks whenever they left their RVs.

Skip Nocciolo travels to Topeka from Maryland, RV in tow, about twice a year.

“We like to travel, both myself and my wife are retired Navy, so we’ve seen a lot of the world, we haven’t seen a lot of the United States,” Nocciolo said. “This gives us an opportunity to travel and see the sights.”

Even the coronavirus did not stop Nocciolo’s love for traveling this year.

“When you RV you’re traveling with your family, you’re seeing a lot of different sights, and you’re meeting a lot of great people,” Nocciolo said.

One of the great things about camping, Nocciolo said, is that it’s social distancing on wheels. Charlie Reaser, owner of KOA Campground agreed.

“Camping is probably the last remaining good family type event out there,” Reaser said. “So people are really wanting to get out there and enjoy the atmosphere and cook their s’mores and have a good time.”

The campground began its summer at a slow rate, but is now as busy as a normal summer, Reaser said.

However, it’s not a normal summer, with campground staff constantly cleaning and sanitizing, Reaser said.

Guests are also wearing masks and being conscious of the other campers.

“Most people, especially if they’re travelers from out of state, have came in with their mask on, inquisitive about what’s open, what they can and can’t do,” Reaser said. “Some have went so far as to just ask that we leave a site map outside for them.”

Reaser said he’s hopeful for a steady summer, but is worried about a lack of travelers coming from the northern states and Canada.

However, the campsite has had more first-time campers visit, Reaser said, and recommended anyone who has not tried it to come check it out.