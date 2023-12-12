TOPEKA (KSNT) – As winter weather slowly creeps up, families needing help heating their house can now apply for aid sooner.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced its moving up the application date for those who need financial assistance keeping the heat on this winter season, according to a press release from DCF. Kansans can apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) this week, to get help for longer.

LIEAP helps Kansas restore and keep up with the heating of their homes. This can include financial assistance with electricity, natural gas, propane and other fuels people might use to heat their homes.

In the past, applications opened up in January, limiting the amount of time for people to apply before the deadline.

“Kansas winters can be brutal and no Kansas family should be cold,” Laura Howard, DCF Secretary said. “We understand that applying for benefits can be complicated.”

The application process will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18. Kansans who need assistance, and meet the criteria, can apply for LIEAP. To qualify, an adult needs to be responsible for paying the cost of heating at the current resident and must show a recent history of a heating energy payment, according to the DCF website. Applicants need to be at or below 150% of the federal poverty level, according to the press release.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on March 29, 2024, according to the press release. To apply online, click here.

The 2024 Income Eligibility Guidelines are listed below:

Persons Living at the Address Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $1,823 2 $2,465 3 $3,108 4 $3,750 5 $4,393 6 $5,035 7 $5,678 8 $6,320 9 $6,963 10 $7,605 11 $8,248 12 $8,890 Excerpt from DCF press release

For more than 12 people, it is $643 for each additional person, according to the press release.

