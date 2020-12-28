Kansans relieved after Pres. Trump signs relief bill, still frustrated over KDOL problems

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – President Donald Trump signed the $900 billion pandemic relief bill Sunday, which includes $600 checks for most Americans and an extension of unemployment benefits that expired Saturday night.

With such a sudden change of events, following Trump’s request for Congress to amend the bill, the legislation left many Kansans feeling uneasy.

“This is the first time I’ve really been scared,” said Heather DePriest prior to Trump signing the bill.

DePriest lives in Topeka with her husband and three children. In March, both she and her husband were laid off due to the pandemic. They then relied on unemployment benefits to make ends meet.

A few months ago, DePriest’s benefits stopped, a scare when they realized their only income, her husband’s unemployment benefits, could also potentially stop.

“We don’t know what we’re going to do,” DePriest said. “We don’t know if we can feed our kids tomorrow, we don’t know if we can keep the roof over their heads.”

For most of the day Sunday it was unknown if the benefits would return after expiring. However, the 86,200 unemployed Kansans, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, felt a sense of relief when they did.

However, this does not answer all of the problems. Hundreds of Kansans have struggled with the Kansas Department of Labor’s (KDOL) unemployment system since March.

Mickey Wickliffe and his girlfriend, Keiara Clifton, live in Emporia and have been unemployed since the pandemic began, receiving benefits for a short amount of time.

Then, they said both of their cases were suspended without reason, and now they are unable to get ahold of anyone with KDOL.

“That’s a real heartbreaker for me is that they’re kind of letting us down and with no explanation,” Wickliffe said.

Chris Fehrenbacher of Carbondale has a similar story. He was let go in March, and although he later found work, he needed unemployment benefits for a few weeks. To speak with someone from KDOL, he would have to spend hours on hold.

“Not being able to reach out to somebody to get help or to get any insight,” Fehrenbacher said. “Not knowing is the worst, for any situation.”

As so many are facing difficulties during this time, these folks are asking people to be compassionate to one another, as we get through this together.

“Over the last two years that’s really been lost by everyone,” DePriest said. “We need to get it back. We need to have a sense of community, we need to have a sense of togetherness to help everyone.”

With the new relief bill, the federal unemployment benefits will be extended for up to 11 weeks, according to KDOL.