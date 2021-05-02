Kansans still struggling to get unemployment payments

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some Kansans are still struggling to get unemployment payments from the Kansas Department of Labor.

It has been over a year since the start of the pandemic and one Topeka resident has been fighting the department since February. He said that he has made countless phone calls and nobody can ever be reached.

He wants to get the attention of department officials and make something happen.

“Not only me but thousands of Kansans out there that are struggling that need money,” Adam Hoffen, a Topeka resident said. “The virtual assistant on the unemployment website is not helpful. They ask general questions and you can’t get ahold of any reps.”

Hoffman is frustrated, but is hoping that his voice is heard.