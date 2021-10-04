Kansas 5th graders, Joy Fund giving ‘thank you’ bags to nurses, hospital staff

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A group of elementary school students are showing it’s the little things that can mean so much.

Fifth-grade students at both Randolph Elementary School and the Gardner-Edgerton School District, as well as the Joy Fund, partnered with Stormont Vail Health to make gift baskets, handmade cards, and pictures for the nursing staff.

The two elementary schools and the Joy Fund surprised the nurses at Stormont Vail in a way to say thank you for everything they’ve been doing during this pandemic.

“One student actually wrote on the front of her card, she drew a heart with band-aids, and on it said ‘love is the best medicine,'” Ashley Florez said, the hospital’s nurse manager of care transformation. “It was just really amazing to see what they had put together in just a short amount of time and see their creativity come to life. Not even knowing us, you know.”

The bags were given to the nurses and social workers as a surprise. There were snacks and other necessities inside.