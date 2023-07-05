Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – For Swifties who managed to secure tickets, the Taylor Swift Eras tour is coming to Kansas City this Friday. The AAA of Kansas provided some vehicle safety tips ahead of the concert in a press release.

“Fans will flood I-70, I-435, I-29 and I-35 in the KC metro area to converge on the stadium area and create traffic congestion, which is “Nothing New” around Arrowhead,” the press release said. “Before you know it, there won’t be a “Blank Space” to be found in the parking lots.”

Pre-concert tailgating will be allowed but attendees must have tickets to enter the Arrowhead parking lots, according to the AAA.

“We urge Swifties to bring good ‘Karma’ to their concert trip or if they plan to tailgate before the shows by putting safety first,” Spokesman for AAA Kansas Shawn Steward said. “If you’re driving to the concert, be sure to plan ahead to avoid potential vehicle trouble – dead car battery, tire blow out, lockout, running out of gas, etc. – no one wants any “Bad Blood” while celebrating Taylor Swift’s visit to KC this weekend.”

Some tips AAA provided visitors were:

Head to the concert with a full tank of gas.

Make sure your battery is charged. AAA advises starting your car and letting it run for 10 to 15 minutes to charge the battery. Additionally, AAA suggested bringing external chargers and battery packs to charge cellphones and speakers to avoid draining car batteries.

Avoid getting locked out. AAA advises visitors to put their keys in a safe place during pre-show activities and while in the concert.

Use grilling safety. Propane grills should be turned off before being returned to your vehicle. Charcoal grills should completely cool down before disposing of the briquettes. AAA said hot coals near tires could cause blowouts or a vehicle fire.

Don’t speed or drive aggressively. Ensure all passengers wear seatbelts, avoid distractions, adhere to the ‘Move Over’ law, and don’t drive impaired on drugs or alcohol.

If you’re a member of AAA you can call 1-800-222-4357 for roadside assistance.

