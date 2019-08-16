Kansas adds 2,500 jobs in July

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas added more than 2,000 new jobs last month, and more than 14,000 since last year, according to a new report by the Kansas Department of Labor.

KDOL reported Friday morning that total Kansas nonfarm jobs increased by 2,500 from June, and private sector jobs increased by 3,700 from the previous month. A KDOL economist notes the trend falls in line with a steady job increase since July 2018.

“Looking back over the last 12 months, Kansas has posted a notable increase of 14,200 jobs,” said Senior Labor Economist Tyler Tenbrink.

Courtesy: Kansas Department of Labor

KDOL’s early estimates combined with a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics also show a lower unemployment rate of 3.3 percent, down from 3.4 percent in June.

For a full breakdown of changes in employment, click here for KDOL’s full monthly report.