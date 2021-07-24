Kansas AFL-CIO showing support for Frito-Lay workers on strike

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Members of the Kansas American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, or AFL-CIO are showing their support for Frito lay strikers.

AFL-CIO Executive Secretary-Treasurer Andy Sanchez said plant employees are working tough hours at the benefit of the company and the expense of their well-being and hope that changes.

The union is also rallying for the passing of the ProAct; also known as the right to organize; it’s federal legislation that will give more power back to employees like at Frito Lay.

“There are penalties for employers who try to utilize anti-union tactics and intimidation to take away workers’ freedom to join a union,” Sanchez said. “These protections need to be in there so that people that do indeed have a choice to join a union.”

Union members are voting on the latest offer from Frito-Lay until 10 p.m. Friday night.

Results of that vote could be announced sometime late Sunday.