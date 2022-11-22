TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office joined several other states in filing a petition to the Biden Administration to repeal the healthcare worker vaccine mandate.

The AG argues that continued efforts to coerce compliance violates the rights of workers and the authority of states. A total of 21 other state attorneys general joined in filing the petition under the Administrative Procedures Act to request the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) take immediate action to repeal the Interim Final Rule (IFR) and State Surveyor Guidance. These require participating healthcare facilities to “develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure that all staff are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.”

The attorneys general allege that the mandate has violated the rights of healthcare workers and worsened staffing shortages in that sector, particularly in rural and frontier states. The IFR regulates more than 10 million healthcare workers and suppliers in the U.S. with 2.4 million being unvaccinated when CMS issued the IFR.

“CMS’s objective is to coerce the unvaccinated workforce into submission or cause them to lose their livelihoods. If CMS succeeds in coercing states to enforce the IFR against their own citizens, these healthcare workers will lose their jobs (or not return if they already have), states will lose frontline healthcare workers, providers, suppliers, and services, and America’s most vulnerable populations will lose access to necessary medical care.” Petition excerpt

The attorneys general go on to say that the vaccine mandate violates states’ sovereign right to enact and enforce their laws and exercise their police power on matters such as compulsory vaccination. They also allege that the mandate changes the deal under which the states agreed to participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

The attorneys general also state that the IFR is “arbitrary and capricious, structurally defective, and exceeds CMS’s statutory authority. The mandate violates the 10th Amendment in the U.S. Constitution, according to the AG.

To read the full petition, click here.