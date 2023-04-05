TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach calls the federal hush money case against Former President Donald Trump “flimsy” and doubts it will go to trial.

On Tuesday, the former president entered a not guilty plea on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records after surrendering to authorities at a Manhattan courthouse.

In an in-studio interview Wednesday with 27 News anchor David George, Kobach called the business records charge in the case against former President Trump a misdemeanor. He said a second misdemeanor would need to be added to reach the level of a felony charge, but no other misdemeanor is specified.

“I think the president has probably got the edge in this case,” Kobach said. “I think it’s kind of sad for the country, though, that this groundbreaking, first-ever indictment of a president is over a very flimsy misdemeanor like that, which will probably collapse on scrutiny.”

Kobach said he’d be surprised if the case ever made it to a jury.

“If you’re going to do this, you ought to have something really airtight and really serious to take this kind of action against the former president,” Kobach said.

As for whether the indictment will slow down former President Trump’s run for reelection in 2024, Kobach said it appears to be having the opposite effect.

“We’ve already seen it’s improved his chances in the Republican primary. And I don’t think it changes anything in the general because, you know, attitudes about former President Trump are pretty solid. People either really like him, or they really don’t like him. So I don’t think it changes much,” Kobach said.