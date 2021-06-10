Kansas Air National Guardsman killed was father of 3, had served in Afghanistan

SALINA (KSNT) – The three Kansas Air National Guard Airmen involved in a fatal accident on Wednesday have been identified.

Staff Sgt. Wesley Kubie, 30, Salina, was unresponsive and taken by helicopter to a hospital in Wichita after the Humvee he was in was involved a rollover accident. Kubie died on the way to the hospital in McPherson.

An obituary for Staff Sergeant Wesley W. Kubie said he recently moved from Topeka to Salina, but was born in Merriam.

Kubie was an Active Guard Reservist in the US Air Force and had been deployed to Afghanistan from 2019 to 2020.

He was a Shawnee Heights graduate and the father of three children.

The two other Airmen involved were Staff Sgt. Jaden Johnson, 23, Salina, and Staff Sgt. Cole Frederick, 28, Topeka.

Both Airmen sustained injuries and are being treated at the Salina hospital.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range, southwest of Salina. Two Airmen were conscious and transported by emergency crews to a hospital in Salina where they are being treated, according to the Adjutant General’s Department.

“I ask that you keep the Airmen, their families, friends and loved ones in your prayers during this time of sorrow,” said Col. Jason Knobbe, commander, 184th Wing.

Ms. Jane Welch, the Director of Public Affairs for the Adjutant General’s Department, said the incident is under investigation.