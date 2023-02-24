JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Animal Shelter has a unique system in place to help those animals who might need a little bit of extra help.

Sandra Martinez owns five pets; two dogs and three cats inside her Junction City home. She realized medication for her animals was going to burn a big hole in her pocketbook, so she started looking around for some financial help. That’s when she came across Max’s Fund.

“I was able to get flea treatment,” Martinez said. “I took them to the vet, and they were all treated for fleas, I got flea prevention for three months.”

Max’s Fund was created two years ago after a dog came into the Junction City Animal Shelter who was getting abused by its owner. The fund is named after that same dog.

It’s a way to help any animal who may be neglected because of the extreme costs that come with taking care of pets. From help with emergency surgery to food, Max’s Fund uses money from donations to help in any way it can.

“We want people to be able to keep their pets even if it means we just have to pitch in every now and then to help them,” Junction City Animal Shelter’s Director Vanessa Gray said.

To receive the funds, all you have to do is apply on the shelter’s website and wait to be selected. Once the shelter approves your application, you make an appointment with a vet in Geary County, and tell them your using Max’s Fund.

This fund not only helps the pets and their owners, but also frees up space in the shelter for other animals who need it, a process Martinez is thankful for.

“Animals are very expensive, and a lot of people, they put it off,” Martinez said. “And by the time they want to get their animals, some help it might be a little too late. You know, as long as you need help, they’re willing to help.”

Since the start of Max’s Fund, it’s been able to help 60 animals get out of a bind.