Kansas approved for more food assistance money from the federal government

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A state agency is working on a plan to get more food to Kansas children in need.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a pandemic program that gives our state extra money specifically for food assistance.

Mike Deines with the Kansas Department of Children and Families said that means some families will get a one-time extra payment of about $270 that can be used to buy food.

That could make a big difference for local students who don’t have school meals to rely on anymore.

“There’s probably about 150,000 kids that could qualify for this, so if we can get this money into that many kid’s hands, or the parent’s hands, it’s going to be very beneficial to Kansans across the state to be able to provide some healthy breakfasts and lunches to their kids,” Deines said.

He said that extra money should be going out to eligible families around the end of May. In the meantime, the department encourages families who aren’t already getting food assistance to apply if they think they might qualify.