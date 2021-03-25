Kansas area codes 620 and 785 will be required to dial 10 digits by end of 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Beginning April 24 Kansas residents with area codes 620 and 785 will be asked to dial the complete 10 digit phone number to make a call.

The 10 digit number will be required to make any phone calls that previously could be dialed with seven digits.

Residents are encouraged to begin dialing the 10 numbers starting April 24, however, calls will still go through with seven digits until Oct, 24 at which time the area code for local calls will be mandatory.

After Oct. 24, 2021 callers who do not dial the 10 digit number will not be able to complete the call.

According to Century Link these changes are being made to accommodate the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will be using a new three-digit number, 988, to immediately connect callers to suicide prevention hotlines. In order to use the 988 number, it will be necessary to adopt 10 digit phone numbers. On July 16, 2022 dialing “988” will put you through to the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.