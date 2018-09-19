Kansas astronaut headed to space
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Belleville native Nick Hague will take a six month mission and take part in hundreds of research missions for NASA.
NASA chose him as an astronaut in 2013 and he finished training in 2015.
Hague was also a colonel in the air force.
Entertainment
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- On and off screen, Burt Reynolds followed many paths
- Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing...
- Burt Reynolds, star of film, TV and tabloids, dead...
- US says North Korean charged in Sony hack, WannaCry...
- Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen over 'defamatory'...