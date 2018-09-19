Local News

Kansas astronaut headed to space

Sep 19, 2018

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Belleville native Nick Hague will take a six month mission and take part in hundreds of research missions for NASA.

NASA chose him as an astronaut in 2013 and he finished training in 2015.

Hague was also a colonel in the air force.

