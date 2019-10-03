Kansas astronaut Nick Hague lands after 203-day space mission

ZHEZKAZGAN, Kazakhstan (KSNT/AP) – A Kansas astronaut has safely landed Thursday morning after a six-hour flight from the International Space Station.

The capsule carrying U.S. astronaut Nick Hague, Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and the first astronaut to fly into space from the United Arab Emirates, Hazzaa al-Mansoori, touched down in Kazakhstan around 6 a.m. local time.

Hague was born in Belleville, Kan. and raised in Hoxie. He spent 203 days on his maiden space voyage with Ovchinin. They launched on a Russian Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft March 14, 2019, to the International Space Station. He and his team previously attempted their mission on Oct. 11, 2018, but had to make an emergency landing due to a problem with a rocket booster.

Hague spoke with KSNT News in 2018 before he made his first launch attempt, and credited his Kansas upbringing with where he is today:

Three NASA astronauts, a European Space Agency crewmember and two Russians remain aboard the orbiting lab to continue their work on hundreds of scientific experiments.