Kansas athletic trainers join September campaign aimed to keep athletes safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Football is back in season and with that comes the risk of injury.

Athletic Trainer Karen Garrison joined KSNT News Friday morning to talk about how trainers across the state are working to keep athletes safe.

The Kansas Athletic Trainers Society Safety in Football Campaign runs Sept. 6-28. It’s designed to bring awareness to the role of the athletic trainer in making football and all other sports safer.

By wearing a Kansas Safety in Football helmet sticker, schools are taking the time to recognize the healthcare professionals and athletic trainers they have on their sidelines to protect student-athletes every day.