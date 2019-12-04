Kansas ATM skimmer headed to prison

FILE – In this Saturday, Jan. 5, 2013 file photo, a person inserts a debit card into an ATM in Pittsburgh. Security experts say consumers still need to keep a close eye on their checking and savings, as epic computer breaches are becoming all too common. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Florida man who planted credit card skimming devices on ATMs in Kansas was sentenced to two years in federal prison.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s office, 29-year-old Carlos Alberto Campos Rojas of Summerfield, Fla. pleaded guilty to one count of access device fraud.

In his plea, he admitted placing skimming devices and pinhole cameras on ATMs in Overland Park and Olathe. A corporate security officer notified local police. Officers did surveillance to identify a rental car that visited the ATMs on a daily basis. They followed the car back to a hotel in Kansas City, Mo.