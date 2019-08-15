Kansas Attorney General dismisses violation complaint over Senate’s protest closure

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has dismissed an open meetings complaint related a Senate chamber protest, according to the complaining Sunshine Coalition.

The coalition’s president Ron Keefover, along with the Kansas Association of Broadcasters, filed a complaint in late May after the Senate closed its gallery and removed media from the chambers due to a protest over Medicaid expansion in the balcony.

The Senate is at a standstill because protesters are yelling/singing for Medicaid expansion #ksleg pic.twitter.com/Zxprcx54yN — Alec Gartner (@AlecKSNT) May 29, 2019

Keefover said Schmidt’s office rejected the allegation that the Senate violated the Kansas Open Meetings Act (KOMA).

“Closing the Senate chambers and not only ousting the media from the floor but threatening them with denial of their credentials to cover future proceedings is simply unwarranted and unheard of in my experience,” Keefover said. “Covering the protest and disruption of the Senate proceedings is certainly a minimum right under the First Amendment’s guarantee of freedom of the press.”

Keefover said he was notified of the complaint’s dismissal by email Wednesday evening from assistant attorney general Lisa Mendoza, who is assigned to enforce the state’s Open Meetings and Open Records Acts.

Schmidt’s office said Wednesday that after investigating, it couldn’t find any evidence that Senate business was conducted during the May 29 recess. The office also said the Senate has adopted rules under their authority in the Kansas Constitution that allow them to depart from the general requirements of KOMA.