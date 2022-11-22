Venezuelan families turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General has joined 14 other state attorneys general to intervene in a case that would terminate Title 42 immigration policy.

The 15 attorneys general asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for permission to intervene in Huisa-Huisa v. Mayorkas. The ruling from that case declared Title 42 as unconstitutional and a federal judge ordered to stop using it.

Title 42 was put into place in March of 2020 under then-President Donald Trump and has been used to turn away migrants to try and keep communicable diseases out of the United States, according to the AG. Last month, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced a plan to rescind the policy.

If there is no intervention, Title 42 will be terminated on Dec. 21. To read a copy of the attorneys general’s motion, click here.