Kansas attorney general warns of counterfeit Super Bowl tickets

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General has a warning for Chiefs fans ahead of the Super Bowl. Derek Schmidt says to beware of counterfeit NFL merchandise and fake ticket scams.

He said people should take caution against scammers looking to make a buck off the team’s success. Schmidt offered the following suggestions for making a purchase related to the Super Bowl:

Check the tag. All officially licensed NFL products will bear the league’s shield on the tag. If the tag on the merchandise doesn’t have the shield, it may be counterfeit.

Beware of phone scams. Scammers may use numbers that appear local, offering discounted tickets sold online. Be sure to purchase tickets through a verified source.

Purchase tickets through a verified source. The Chiefs have offered NFL ticket exchange, StubHub and SeatGeek as examples of NFL-approved retailers to purchase or sell tickets to the game.

Door-to-door and ‘pop-up stand’ sales. Kansas law says that for any purchase of more than $25 made at your home, or any location that is not the seller’s permanent place of business or local address, consumers have three days after the purchase is made to cancel the transaction. Kansas door-to-door statutes regulate these sales from, for example, “pop-up” sidewalk stands and tents in parking lots with Chiefs merchandise.

The seller must give written and verbal notice of this right to cancel and contact information if consumers choose to exercise their right to cancel. Consumers who wish to cancel the transaction should do so by certified mail so it can be tracked. Companies are then required to refund the consumer’s money within 10 days of receiving the cancellation.

Kansas law also requires the sales receipt to be dated, show the name and address of the seller, be in a large legible font and explain the right to cancel. The receipt must be in the same language used in the sales presentation.

If you believe you may have fallen victim to a Super Bowl-related scam, you should call your local law enforcement, or call the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at (800) 432-2310. Complaints may also be filed online at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.