Kansas Attorney General warns residents against contractor scams

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is urging Kansas residents to be cautious about possible scams from fraudulent contractors in the aftermath of Wednesday night’s storm.

According to a press release from Schmidt, he wants local residents to be aware of the possibility of scams from fraudulent contractors, especially in the area of roofing contractors who might not be registered with the attorney general’s office. With a few exceptions, roofing contractors must be registered and must additionally meet any other local requirements that may be imposed by cities or counties.

“After storm damage, our instinct is to clean up and make repairs as quickly as possible,” Schmidt said. “Unfortunately, fraudulent contractors often rush into storm-damaged areas to take advantage of local residents in their time of need. It’s important to keep your guard up to avoid becoming victimized again by a scammer.”

Furthermore, the attorney general’s office recommends the following tips when dealing with transient contractors:

Get recommendations and references.

Get at least three written estimates from different contractors.

Check contractor complaint records with the Better Business Bureau.

Understand your payment options and right to cancel.

Be sure your contractor is insured.

Document all agreements in writing, including a written contract detailing the scope of work, the quality of materials that will be used, warranties, timetables, the names of any subcontractors, the total price of the job, and the schedule of payments.

To check the online directory of registrations for contractions, go to www.InYourCornerKansas.org. Kansans who have issues with roofing contractors or other companies are encouraged to file a request for the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at (800) 432-2310 or http://www.inyourcornerkansas.org/.