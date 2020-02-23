Kansas attorneys file lawsuit against L’Oréal over liquid makeup containers

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 17: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white) A general view during a screening at the L’Oreal Paris cinema club during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for L’Oreal Paris)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park Law firm is suing popular cosmetics brand, L’Oréal in a California class action lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs, Renee Young, and Roxanne Tierney claim the company uses defective pumps on at least four of their liquid foundation bottles which prevents consumers from accessing all the product.

In some cases, the lawsuit alleges more than half the product is going to waste.

“The lid is designed to not be removed. There are people around the country and world that has reported going to get pliers to try and open them in ways that are really not safe and really not what anybody wants consumers to do when they are trying to get makeup out,” Snyder Law Firm attorney, Karen Snyder, who filed the lawsuit along with her husband, said.

The lawsuit was officially filed, Friday, Feb. 7 in a San Francisco Federal Court.

It targets four products manufactured and distributed by L’Oréal and Maybelline: · L’Oréal Visible Lift Serum Absolute Foundation, Maybelline Superstay Better Skin Skin-Transforming Foundation (also owned by the company), L’Oréal Age Perfect Eye Renewal Eye Cream and L’Oréal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Day Moisturizer.

The lawsuit also claims complaints date back at least a decade.

“They know about it, and in fact, they use other types of packaging with their other products, so it’s not if they don’t know the other options available,” Attorney Paul Snyder said. “For some reason, the ones that are at issue in the lawsuit, they just use this closed pump design, and the consumers who use the products aren’t able to get to a lot of the product, and it’s really no good reason for that to exist.”

Attorneys say the goal of the lawsuit is to ask the judge to make L’Oréal stop packaging these type products and recover damages for the thousands, or even millions, of consumers.

“It’s $12 to $15 that, for a lot of the people, and if the consumers who are spending this and can only use two-thirds of it, that’s a financial loss to them,” Snyder said. “If you look at the industry, it’s a huge industry, so that adds up.”

This is not the first time that L’Oréal has faced claims of this nature. In 2018, customers filed another class action lawsuit over this issue.

The lawsuit is currently focusing on the state of California.

Attorneys ask anyone who has experienced this issue to contact the Snyder Law Firm offices at (913) 685-3900.