Kansas authorities arrest Amber Alert kidnapping suspect, children safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas authorities have found a kidnapping suspect Monday morning in Wichita after they said he took two Nebraska children at the center of a statewide Amber Alert.

Isaac De La Garza

Marco De La Garza

Investigators found and arrested Tanner Joel Leichleiter, 30, in Wichita and found Marco and Isaac De La Garza, 7 and 4, safe around 11:20 a.m. The Nebraska State Patrol asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to issue a statewide Amber Alert around 10 a.m. for two kidnapped children from Tekamah, Neb.

The agencies believed Leichleiter took Marco and Isaac from their home and went south on U.S. Highway 81, which goes through Concordia, Kan.

Investigators said Leichleiter is known to carry a handgun and considered him armed. The KBI thanked the public for quick assistance in “bringing this matter to a safe ending.”