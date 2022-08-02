TOPEKA (KSNT) – A random selection of Tuesday’s 2022 Primary races will be audited in accordance with Kansas statutes, according to the Kansas Secretary of State.

In accordance with the statute, “…the county election officer shall conduct a manual audit or tally of each vote cast, regardless of the method of voting, in 1% of all precincts.”

“Post-election audits promote election transparency and provide verification of election results,” said Scott Schwab, Secretary of State. “Since 2019, over 300 post-election audits have been conducted and every county has successfully passed the required audit. I encourage my fellow Kansans to observe the post-election audit process for this year’s primary election.”

According to a press release, the selection will take place at 9 a.m. on Wed., Aug. 3, 2022, in the Memorial Hall auditorium in Topeka, Kansas. Each of Kansas’ 105 counties will have a manual count of paper ballots for the races that are selected.