Kansas set to perform at TPAC this Friday on third leg of anniversary tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Musician Rich Williams is spending time in his hometown of Topeka before his concert on Friday at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Williams is the lead guitarist for the band Kansas and one of the original members. The multi-platinum musician says his hometown performances are his most nerve-racking.

He said the local shows draw friends he’s known long before picking up the guitar.

“It’s hometown,” said Williams. “I’m still a Kansan at heart, and I don’t want to embarrass my friends, I don’t want to embarrass my hometown.”

Another Topekan, Kerry Livgren, has retired from the band but whenever Kansas makes a return home, he re-joins the band for a performance.

“When I step back up on stage, it all comes back to me once again how great a viewing it is to stand in front of a cheering audience,” said Livgren.

The band Kansas is creeping up on 50 years of making music. They’ve had plenty of members come and go but Williams says the group now is just what they need.

“More important than the talent is the personality,” said Williams. “Are you someone we can day-in-day-out travel with, get along with, you know have a similar work ethic. Things like that are more important than having the best guy in the room.”

Williams says he has no plans to stop performing and wants to keep touring.

Kansas will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. To get tickets, click here.