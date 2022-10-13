Suspect Christopher J. Callaham has been arrested in connection to a recent robbery in White City. (Photo Courtesy/Morris County Sheriff’s Office)

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12.

Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction City Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation participated in the search for Callaham.

He was arrested on a felony warrant for aggravated robbery by JCPD officers and then booked into the Geary County Detention Facility. He faces charges for additional crimes committed.