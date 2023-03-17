MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A man passing forged checks in Manhattan Thursday is responsible for more than $20,000 in losses to local banks.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) reports that a forgery and theft by deception case occurred around 11 a.m. March 16 in the 500 block of Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. Kansas State Bank and Cat Cans Portable Services were listed as victims in the case after a 44-year-old man allegedly forged four checks to look like Cat Cans’ checks. The man then allegedly cashed them at four different Kansas State Banks in Riley, Pottawatomie and Geary Counties. Total estimated losses in this case are $17,360.

The RCPD said another report was filed for forgery and theft by deception around 2:30 p.m. March 16 in the 200 block of South Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan. The Community First Bank and a 59-year-old man were listed as victims when a man, believed to be the same 44-year-old from the other forgery and theft by deception case that same day, forged a check to look like another man’s check and cashed it. A total of $3,800 in losses is associated with this other report.

If you have any information regarding these cases, you are encouraged to reach out to the RCPD at 785-537-2112 or to Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.