Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters receives $10,000 donation

TOPEKA, Kan. – One organization gave back to the community in a big way on Tuesday.

Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters received a $10,000 check from the Topeka Sertoma club.

The donation was made possible by the Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race, a fundraiser that the club hosts every year at Lake Shawnee.

Big Brothers Big Sisters pairs local kids with an adult so they can have a mentor and friend, which they say continues because of donations like this.

“It helps us serve more kids here. We still have a lengthy waitlist that continues to grow,” Eric Maydew, Area Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas said. “It takes roughly a thousand dollars to serve a kid for an entire year and so to give some perspective on what ten thousand dollars will do for these kids is pretty remarkable.”

Since the Sertoma club started the Great Topeka Duck Race 24 years ago, they’ve been able to raise thousands of dollars for organizations in the area.