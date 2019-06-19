Kansas Board of Regents to hold university tuition flat for 2020

Kansas students wanting to attend college at state universities next year won’t be paying more.

Kansas State University, University of Kansas, and Wichita State presented proposals to the Kansas Board of Regents to raise tuition yesterday, but today the Board voted to keep undergraduate tuition rates where they are for Kansas residents.

This vote applies to all state universities and comes months after lawmakers approved an additional $33 million for higher education.

Governor Laura Kelly applauded the Board for their actions today.

“We need to do all we can to ease the burden of the soaring cost of college for students in Kansas,” Kelly said. “That’s why it’s necessary to protect the state revenue stream moving forward, so we can continue to invest in higher education, bring down tuition rates, and expand educational opportunities to even more Kansans in the future.”

