Kansas Book Festival supports Sunflower state authors for 10th year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Bookworms from all over the state of Kansas came to Washburn University’s Mabee Library to celebrate the words of the Sunflower State’s own authors.

The Kansas Book Festival celebrated their 10th annual event by inviting 50 different authors to come share their work and give presentations regarding their books and writing style.

Not only did the event feature books of every kind, it also included live performances, food vendors and a book-art exhibit.

“We’ve had a great turnout, ” said Susan Nickerson, the daughter of award-winning author of Surviving Hitler, Evading Stalin. “We’ve talked to a lot of people, some of them have read the book and some of them have only heard about it, but we’ve sold almost everything we’ve brought.”

Because the event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus, people were more than happy to be a bookworm once again while also supporting local authors.