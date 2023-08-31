TOPEKA (KSNT) – Top Kansas officials came together Thursday to announce new funding sources will be used in more than 30 bridge improvement projects across the state.
Grace Hoge with the Office of the Governor shared the news in a press release. Both Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed made the bridge improvement projects known to the public during an announcement in Dodge City on Aug. 31.
Hoge said the pair revealed that 35 local and off-system bridge projects will benefit from $42.3 million in funds thanks to two local bridge improvement programs. These programs make use of new revenue sources through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
BIL funds have been used for other projects in Kansas such as for sealing abandoned oil wells. The BIL authorizes up to $108 billion for public transportation and is the largest federal investment in public transportation in the history of the U.S., according to the Federal Transit Administration.
“A stronger transportation system and safer bridges keep our communities and economy moving,” Kelly said. “There are more than 19,000 bridges on local road systems across Kansas, all of which are essential to getting people and goods where they need to go. Yet almost 5,000 of those bridges simply cannot meet our state’s needs in a modern world, which is why these investments are critical for making our state a better place to live and work.”
Hoge said matching funds from cities and counties will bump the total project value to $48.8 million. With the addition of BIL funds, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) more than doubled its annual funding as part of the existing Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE).
“We welcome opportunities to partner with Kansas cities and counties to replace or rehabilitate deteriorating bridges,” said Reed. “The needs are high, and these programs allow KDOT to assist communities move projects forward that support the transportation needs of Kansans.”
Hoge said KDOT’s Off-System Bridge program is awarding $20.5 million in FY 2025 funds to 20 projects in Kansas while the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program (KLBIP) is awarding $21.8 million in FY 2024 KDOT funds to 15 projects. A total of 16 bridges will be replaced and 12 will be permanently removed from local systems. KDOT received a total of 176 applications with requests totaling $162.4 million for the current cycle of local bridge programs.
A map showing where these projects will be taking place can be found below:
Below are 2024 Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program projects:
|Local Government Agency
|Location
|Local Cost (match/non-participating, utilities, etc.)
|Local % Match Requirement
|Maximum KDOT Match Funds
|Funds for Bridge Removal
|Maximum Funds Awarded
|Doniphan County
|RS 2128 – 2.7 miles west, 0.2 mile south of Highland
|$86,503
|10.00%
|$700,000
|$50,000
|$750,000
|Leavenworth County
|Golden Road – 1.9 miles, 3.0 miles east of Linwood
|$737,117
|20.00%
|$2,000,000
|–
|$2,000,000
|Lyon
County
|Road P – 7.0 miles west, 0.5 mile south of Neosho Rapids over Cottonwood River
|$736,025
|15.00%
|$3,000,000
|–
|$3,000,000
|Marshall County
|24th Road – 2.7 miles north, 2.5 miles east of Bettie over Robidoux Creek Tributary
|$6,000
|10.00%
|$437,000
|$83,000
|$520,000
|Osage
County
|RS 1471 – 2.0 miles east, 0.2 mile north of Lyndon
|$256,306
|10.00%
|$1,112,500
|$62,500
|$1,175,000
|Lincoln County
|183rd Road – 1.9 miles south, 0.8 miles west of Lincoln
|$20,982
|0.00%
|$1,050,000
|$50,000
|$1,100,000
|Marion
County
|310 Road – 2.0 miles south, 0.9 miles east of Tampa
|–
|10.00%
|$275,000
|$50,000
|$325,000
|Mitchell County
|J Road – 1.3 miles south, 2.2 miles east of Beloit over Plum Creek
|$9,012
|5.00%
|$683,000
|$142,000
|$825,000
|Russell
County
|182nd Street – 11.0 miles south, 2.0 miles west of Russell over Landon Creek
|$96,838
|5.00%
|$900,000
|–
|$900,000
|Elk
County
|Osage Trail – 0.1 mile south of Moline over Wildcat Creek Tributary
|$65,521
|0.00%
|$750,000
|–
|$750,000
|City of
Bel Aire
|North Oliver – south of East 45th Street
|$98,173
|20.00%
|$180,000
|–
|$180,000
|Harper
County
|N.W. 110 Avenue – 0.5 miles west, 3.7 miles north of Attica over W. Branch Bluff Creek
|$78,213
|5.00%
|$580,800
|$69,200
|$650,000
|Rice
County
|22nd Road – 6.0 miles east, 1.8 miles north of Sterling over Cow Creek
|$147,205
|10.00%
|$1,500,000
|–
|$1,500,000
|Sumner County
|N. Oliver Road – 2.1 miles north of Belle Plaine over Cowskin Creek Tributary
|$315,478
|10.00%
|$1,095,500
|$54,500
|$1,150,000
|City of
Dodge City
|14th Avenue – Northbound over Arkansas River
|$2,061,197
|15.00%
|$7,000,000
|–
|$7,000,000
|TOTAL
|$4,714,570
|$21,263,800
|$561,200
|$21,825,000
Below are 2025 Off-System Bridge Program Project Recommendations:
|Local Government Agency
|Bridge Location
|Local Cost (match/non-participating, utilities, etc.)
|Local Cost %
|Maximum Funds Awarded (covering 100% of Construction and CE)
|Jefferson
County
|McCall Road – 1.9 miles north of Oskaloosa over
Slough Creek
|$84,632
|6.70%
|$1,400,000
|Jackson County
|246th Road – 1.0 mile south of Circleville over
Elk Creek Tributary
|$51,871
|8.40%
|$750,000
|Nemaha County
|O Road – 0.5 mile south, 1.5 miles east of Kelly
|$62,245
|6.80%
|$950,000
|City of Atchison
|Patriot Street – over Brewery Creek, one block west of U.S. 73
|$117,939
|10.30%
|$1,200,000
|Morris
County
|K Avenue – 2.2 miles south, 0.6 miles east of White City over West Fork Neosho River
|$98,282
|12.70%
|$750,000
|Washington County
|W Washington Street – in Hanover over Little Blue River Tributary
|$90,638
|9.00%
|$1,000,000
|Dickinson County
|1100 Avenue – over Turkey Creek, 2.6 miles east of K-15
|$103,742
|8.50%
|$1,250,000
|Sheridan County
|125 E – 14.9 miles south, 12.5 miles east of Hoxie over Saline River
|$50,233
|5.10%
|$1,000,000
|Decatur County
|L Lane – 0.4 mile west of Clayton over
Prairie Dog Creek
|$46,411
|5.30%
|$1,000,000
|Trego
County
|EE Road – 13.0 miles south, 5.6 miles west of Trego Center over Sand Creek
|$50,779
|5.70%
|$950,000
|Graham County
|DD Road – 6.0 miles south, 1.3 miles east of Densmore over Bow Creek
|$50,233
|4.30%
|$1,200,000
|Sherman County
|32 Road – 1.4 miles north, 3.0 miles east of Edson over South Fork Sappa Creek Tributary
|$44,773
|8.70%
|$500,000
|Norton
County
|Road BB – 1.3 miles east of Lenora over North Fork Solomon River
|$50,233
|5.10%
|$1,000,000
|Bourbon County
|60th Street – 5.9 miles south, 1.0 mile west of Uniontown over Hinton Creek Tributary
|$76,442
|7.70%
|$1,000,000
|Franklin County
|Texas Road – 1.0 mile east, 3.4 miles south of LeLoup over Walnut Creek
|$108,110
|10.10%
|$1,000,000
|Allen
County
|Nebraska Road – 0.5 mile south, 3.2 mile west of Moran over Elm Creek
|$70,982
|8.30%
|$850,000
|Crawford County
|690th Avenue – 1.0 mile north, 0.7 mile east of Walnut over Little Walnut Creek Tributary
|$93,914
|10.40%
|$900,000
|Cowley
County
|232nd Road – 2.5 miles south, 3.5 miles west of Dexter over Grouse Creek
|$424,295
|17.50%
|$2,000,000
|Harvey
County
|60th Street – 9.3 miles east of I-135 over East Whitewater Creek
|$87,362
|8.90%
|$950,000
|Rush
County
|Avenue Q – 0.5 mile south, 1.9 miles east of Nekoma over Branch of Walnut Creek
|$62,791
|8.00%
|$850,000
|TOTAL
|$1,741,275
|$20,500,000