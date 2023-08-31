TOPEKA (KSNT) – Top Kansas officials came together Thursday to announce new funding sources will be used in more than 30 bridge improvement projects across the state.

Grace Hoge with the Office of the Governor shared the news in a press release. Both Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed made the bridge improvement projects known to the public during an announcement in Dodge City on Aug. 31.

Hoge said the pair revealed that 35 local and off-system bridge projects will benefit from $42.3 million in funds thanks to two local bridge improvement programs. These programs make use of new revenue sources through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

BIL funds have been used for other projects in Kansas such as for sealing abandoned oil wells. The BIL authorizes up to $108 billion for public transportation and is the largest federal investment in public transportation in the history of the U.S., according to the Federal Transit Administration.

“A stronger transportation system and safer bridges keep our communities and economy moving,” Kelly said. “There are more than 19,000 bridges on local road systems across Kansas, all of which are essential to getting people and goods where they need to go. Yet almost 5,000 of those bridges simply cannot meet our state’s needs in a modern world, which is why these investments are critical for making our state a better place to live and work.”

Hoge said matching funds from cities and counties will bump the total project value to $48.8 million. With the addition of BIL funds, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) more than doubled its annual funding as part of the existing Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE).

“We welcome opportunities to partner with Kansas cities and counties to replace or rehabilitate deteriorating bridges,” said Reed. “The needs are high, and these programs allow KDOT to assist communities move projects forward that support the transportation needs of Kansans.”

Hoge said KDOT’s Off-System Bridge program is awarding $20.5 million in FY 2025 funds to 20 projects in Kansas while the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program (KLBIP) is awarding $21.8 million in FY 2024 KDOT funds to 15 projects. A total of 16 bridges will be replaced and 12 will be permanently removed from local systems. KDOT received a total of 176 applications with requests totaling $162.4 million for the current cycle of local bridge programs.

A map showing where these projects will be taking place can be found below:

Below are 2024 Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program projects:

Local Government Agency Location Local Cost (match/non-participating, utilities, etc.) Local % Match Requirement Maximum KDOT Match Funds Funds for Bridge Removal Maximum Funds Awarded Doniphan County RS 2128 – 2.7 miles west, 0.2 mile south of Highland $86,503 10.00% $700,000 $50,000 $750,000 Leavenworth County Golden Road – 1.9 miles, 3.0 miles east of Linwood $737,117 20.00% $2,000,000 – $2,000,000 Lyon

County Road P – 7.0 miles west, 0.5 mile south of Neosho Rapids over Cottonwood River $736,025 15.00% $3,000,000 – $3,000,000 Marshall County 24th Road – 2.7 miles north, 2.5 miles east of Bettie over Robidoux Creek Tributary $6,000 10.00% $437,000 $83,000 $520,000 Osage

County RS 1471 – 2.0 miles east, 0.2 mile north of Lyndon $256,306 10.00% $1,112,500 $62,500 $1,175,000 Lincoln County 183rd Road – 1.9 miles south, 0.8 miles west of Lincoln $20,982 0.00% $1,050,000 $50,000 $1,100,000 Marion

County 310 Road – 2.0 miles south, 0.9 miles east of Tampa – 10.00% $275,000 $50,000 $325,000 Mitchell County J Road – 1.3 miles south, 2.2 miles east of Beloit over Plum Creek $9,012 5.00% $683,000 $142,000 $825,000 Russell

County 182nd Street – 11.0 miles south, 2.0 miles west of Russell over Landon Creek $96,838 5.00% $900,000 – $900,000 Elk

County Osage Trail – 0.1 mile south of Moline over Wildcat Creek Tributary $65,521 0.00% $750,000 – $750,000 City of

Bel Aire North Oliver – south of East 45th Street $98,173 20.00% $180,000 – $180,000 Harper

County N.W. 110 Avenue – 0.5 miles west, 3.7 miles north of Attica over W. Branch Bluff Creek $78,213 5.00% $580,800 $69,200 $650,000 Rice

County 22nd Road – 6.0 miles east, 1.8 miles north of Sterling over Cow Creek $147,205 10.00% $1,500,000 – $1,500,000 Sumner County N. Oliver Road – 2.1 miles north of Belle Plaine over Cowskin Creek Tributary $315,478 10.00% $1,095,500 $54,500 $1,150,000 City of

Dodge City 14th Avenue – Northbound over Arkansas River $2,061,197 15.00% $7,000,000 – $7,000,000 TOTAL $4,714,570 $21,263,800 $561,200 $21,825,000

Below are 2025 Off-System Bridge Program Project Recommendations: