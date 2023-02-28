MANHATTAN (KSNT) — On Tuesday, the Kansas Office of Broadband Development, KOBD, held a ‘listening meeting’ in Manhattan with residents and local business owners.

The purpose of these listening meetings that the KOBD has been touring Kansas for is to acquire local community feedback regarding connectivity, access and internet opportunities that exist when connecting all Kansans.

KSNT 27 News met with Jade Piros de Carvalhol, the director of broadband for Kansas Department of Commerce, who explained the meeting’s purpose. Piros de Carvalhol said it’s to hear Kansas residents’ input as they shape the state’s digital equity plan and five-year strategic broadband action plan.

“Governor Laura Kelly’s vision is that by 2030 Kansas is a top 10 state for broadband development,” Piros de Carvalhol said. “Which means, most Kansasns, every business, every resident has the broadband access they need.”

Piros de Carvalhol hopes these meetings will help the strategic broadband action plan to come to fruition by 2030. This way by the end of the decade, every resident across Kansas can have high speed internet access.