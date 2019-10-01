Kansas Bureau of Investigation creates new missing Kansans website

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation launched a new website Monday morning with a mission to solve the state’s missing person cases.

The website, www.kbi.ks.gov/missingpersons, is a database of specifically missing person cases that originated in Kansas. The KBI said it provides a current and comprehensive list of every missing report in the state, and the public can search it by name, Kansas county or demographics like gender, age or date last seen.

KBI Director Kirk Thomspon said Monday there are 295 adults and 280 juveniles currently missing from the state, and the website will be a vital tool to find them.

“We know from experience that tips from the public provide a great advantage to law enforcement in locating missing Kansans, and we hope this website increases our interactions with citizens who wish to help,” Thompson said.

The KBI also welcomes tips, sightings or information submitted through the site, which go directly to the agency and help them investigate. Tips can also be made anonymous. KBI Director Kirk Thompson said the public’s help through this website is vital to solve the missing person cases.

Alongside missing person cases, the site offers resources for the public to report someone who has gone missing and links to the Kansas AMBER Alert and Silver Alert websites.

The website will also work as a platform for local police departments, who can compare case files in their own jurisdictions and upload photographs of missing people.